Two in custody after reported shooting incident in Bonne Terre Tuesday

Two individuals are in custody and could face various felony charges after an alleged altercation at a Bonne Terre apartment complex ended with a shotgun being fired at a car Tuesday morning.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Bonne Terre Police received a call for a careless and imprudent vehicle, described as a silver Chevrolet Camaro, at an apartment complex on Grove Street.

The chief said the driver of the Camaro was reportedly in an argument with one of the apartment’s residents. The driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the complex parking lot while exchanging text messages with the resident.

The chief said at one point, the apartment resident reportedly shot at the car with a 12-gauge shotgun. There were two occupants inside the vehicle at the time, and they were not hit with any of the shotgun pellets. The car was hit by the shotgun’s projectiles, as was another apartment across from where the gun was fired, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The gunfire reportedly damaged the car and some minor damage to one of the apartments was reported.