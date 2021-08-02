Two inmates charged with assaulting corrections officers in separate cases

Two ERDCC inmates are facing charges in separate cases after allegedly assaulting corrections officers.

Antonio Bell, 42, who is serving life in prison for murder, was charged this month with two felony counts of violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Daryl Chatman, 29, who is serving time for robbery, was charged this month with two felony counts of violence to an employee of the Department Of Corrections (DOC).

According to a probable cause statement in Bell's case, on June 6, 2020, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Bell was in the classification staff area while two corrections officers were counseling him on his job duties as a porter at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

The report states that one of the officers told Bell to return to his cell and lock down. As Bell was leaving the office area, he reportedly began to make threatening remarks to the officers.

At that point, one officer directed Bell to submit to handcuffs. Bell did not comply and reportedly struck the officer with a closed fist multiple times in the facial area. The officer then attempted to gain control of Bell's arms.