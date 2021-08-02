Two inmates charged with assaulting corrections officers in separate cases

Two ERDCC inmates are facing charges in separate cases after allegedly assaulting corrections officers.
Antonio Bell, 42, who is serving life in prison for murder, was charged this month with two felony counts of violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections (DOC).
Daryl Chatman, 29, who is serving time for robbery, was charged this month with two felony counts of violence to an employee of the Department Of Corrections (DOC).
According to a probable cause statement in Bell's case, on June 6, 2020, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Bell was in the classification staff area while two corrections officers were counseling him on his job duties as a porter at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
The report states that one of the officers told Bell to return to his cell and lock down. As Bell was leaving the office area, he reportedly began to make threatening remarks to the officers.
At that point, one officer directed Bell to submit to handcuffs. Bell did not comply and reportedly struck the officer with a closed fist multiple times in the facial area. The officer then attempted to gain control of Bell's arms.
The report states that a second officer also tried to get control of Bell when the man struck her in the facial area with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. The inmate reportedly returned his focus to the first officer and continued the assault, repeatedly hitting the officer in the facial area.
The first officer assaulted received injuries to his face during the attack. The other officer received injuries to her head and back from being hit and forcefully pushed to the ground. Both officers were taken to the hospital for outside medical treatment.
Records show that Bell is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis County.
In April 2014, Bell pleaded guilty to stabbing his former girlfriend to death in her North St. Louis County apartment before stealing her car. Family members found the woman's body on May 26, 2012. Police said she had been dead for about a day and a half, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story.
Bell received two consecutive life terms for his crimes — which amounts to two 30-year sentences in Missouri. He was sentenced as a persistent offender.
A search of the man's criminal history showed multiple previous convictions for felonies, including burglary, stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, and theft.
According to a probable cause statement in Chatman's case, on March 22 at 11:10 a.m., Chatman was in the shower/day room of one of the facility’s housing units, refusing to submit to wrist restraints to be placed in a different housing unit for a previous violation.
The report states Chatman charged out of the shower, swinging his hands wildly, and struck two corrections officers in the facial area with a closed fist. The inmate also reportedly kicked one of the officers in the head.
Both officers sustained facial and head injuries during the alleged attack and had to be transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment.
According to DOC records, Chatman is serving a 13-year prison sentence he received in 2013 after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Court records show that Chatman has previously been convicted of multiple offenses, including five counts of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, first-degree property damage, and two counts of felony theft.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com