Two local residents charged in alleged drug ring

The defendants are Brendon Darnell Thomas, 44, of St. Louis; Joseph Robert Holliman, 46, of St. Louis; Dedrick Deshon Jordan, 32, of Los Angeles; Terry James Williams, 34, of Carson, California; Clifford Dwight Davis, Jr., 40, of Los Angeles; Maria D. Flores-Cervantes, 32, of Los Angeles; Jacqueline Renee Harris, 39, of St. Charles; Thomas William Fogle, 41, of Bonne Terre; Richard Leroy Clark, 61, of Farmington; Sarah Nicole Reynolds, 36, of De Soto; Joseph Michael Suraud, 41, of Arnold; Alexandra Marni Chambers, 27, of Arnold; Deidre Denise Medcalf, 51, of Eureka;David Michael Nuelle, 34, of St. Louis; Matthew Joseph Aubin, 43, of Imperial; and Kevin John Karll, 66, of High Ridge.

Ebony Silinzy, 43, of St. Louis, was indicted separately for obtaining firearms on behalf of Holliman, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms. Thomas and Holliman, who are previously convicted felons, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

The methamphetamine offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of life, a fine of up to $10 million or both. The money laundering offense carries a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.