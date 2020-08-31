Two men charged after unrelated motorcycle chases

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly evading police on a stolen motorcycle Aug. 22 in Park Hills.
Scott Matthews, 46, of Farmington, was charged this week with 13 criminal offenses including first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting detention by fleeing, possession of equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more and several other traffic violations.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy tried to stop a red Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Matthews in Park Hills that Saturday. The deputy reported neither Matthews nor his passenger were wearing helmets, which was then required by law. The motorcycle also lacked a license plate.
The report states the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate the stop, and the motorcycle immediately accelerated, failing to stop at the intersection of Watts and Crane Streets. The deputy continued to pursue the fleeing motorcycle onto Crane Street and St. Joe Drive, where Matthews reportedly reached speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
At one point in the pursuit, Matthews reportedly drove into the left lane of the road to pass a tractor-trailer on a bridge, running traffic off the road to avoid him.
Matthews turned onto Jefferson Street and the motorcycle stopped due to what appeared to be mechanical issues.
The passenger got off the motorcycle and put her hands up, but Matthews ignored commands to dismount. A deputy assisted Matthews off the motorcycle and onto the ground before placing him under arrest.
The VIN on the motorcycle had been partially painted over and tampered with, but police were able to determine the correct VIN, which returned as stolen.
The report states both Matthews and his passenger had warrants for their arrest. Matthews had multiple warrants at the time of the pursuit, including a warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of driving while revoked.
Matthews was on bond for six felony charges of driving while revoked at the time of this incident. In addition to the six pending felony charges of driving while revoked, Matthews was also arrested on Aug. 16, again for driving while revoked.
As of Thursday, the man was being held at the St. Francois County Jail without bond.
Court records indicated that Matthews has been previously convicted of numerous crimes. In St. Francois County, the man has past convictions of second-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, stealing, property damage, and other offenses.
A Bonne Terre man is also facing charges after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit last month that began near Doe Run.
Keith Crow, 39, has been charged in St. Francois County with resisting detention by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while revoked - second or third offense, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on July 23, a deputy was in the area of Highway 221 near Express Pawn when he observed a silver motorcycle pass him at a high rate of speed.
The deputy noticed the bike lacked license plates, and attempted to catch up with the bike with lights and sirens activated. The motorcycle was reportedly being operated by Crow with a passenger in tow.
Once at Highway 221 near Chalk Hill Road, the deputy positioned his patrol car behind the bike with lights and sirens still activated. The driver then accelerated the motorcycle to speeds of 80 mph as he continued with on Highway 221 toward Route B.
The bike then accelerated toward Second Street in Doe Run, where the driver made a left turn.
The report states that the fleeing motorcyclist continued to look back at the deputy as he accelerated his bike, failing to stop at posted stop signs. The rider then made a left turn onto Birch Street toward Highway 221.
At the intersection, Crow blew through the stop sign again and made a left turn back on Highway 221 toward Farmington. The deputy continued to pursue the bike on Highway 221 as he reached speeds of more than 90 mph.
As the pursuit approached the intersection of Columbia Street and U.S. 67 in Farmington, the driver merged onto U.S. 67, heading north in the southbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. The deputy continued to follow the motorcyclist in the northbound lanes.
Further on in the pursuit, the man driving the bike attempted to take it off the right side of the roadway from the southbound lanes of the highway. As the driver entered the ditch and attempted to flee, he lost his balance and the bike fell over, causing the man and his passenger to fall off.
As officers approached the man, he was still actively trying to stand up. The deputy ordered the man to place his hands behind his back several times but he reportedly refused. After a long struggle, the deputy was able to place him into double-locked handcuffs.
The male was identified as Crow and the deputy was later informed by dispatch that the man’s driving status was revoked and he had active warrants out of Jefferson County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
