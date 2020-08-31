Two men charged after unrelated motorcycle chases

At the intersection, Crow blew through the stop sign again and made a left turn back on Highway 221 toward Farmington. The deputy continued to pursue the bike on Highway 221 as he reached speeds of more than 90 mph.

As the pursuit approached the intersection of Columbia Street and U.S. 67 in Farmington, the driver merged onto U.S. 67, heading north in the southbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. The deputy continued to follow the motorcyclist in the northbound lanes.

Further on in the pursuit, the man driving the bike attempted to take it off the right side of the roadway from the southbound lanes of the highway. As the driver entered the ditch and attempted to flee, he lost his balance and the bike fell over, causing the man and his passenger to fall off.

As officers approached the man, he was still actively trying to stand up. The deputy ordered the man to place his hands behind his back several times but he reportedly refused. After a long struggle, the deputy was able to place him into double-locked handcuffs.

The male was identified as Crow and the deputy was later informed by dispatch that the man’s driving status was revoked and he had active warrants out of Jefferson County.

