Two men charged in bungled burglary

Two area men face burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Farmington house and hiding from police inside a crawl space.

Richard Dale Marler, 33, of Ste. Genevieve and Farmington, and Scott Anthony Swan, 26, of Farmington, were each charged in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on March 9, a deputy was dispatched to a house on the 2000 block of Wyclif Drive in Farmington for a burglary in progress.

The report states that a neighbor told authorities he saw what appeared to be a tan Jeep Cherokee pull around to the back of the residence and said the owner had passed away a couple of years ago, so no one was supposed to be there.

The deputy reportedly arrived at the residence and saw the tan Jeep around the back of the property. The deputy said he felt the Jeep's hood was warm and had recently been running.

The report states the deputy noticed the residence's front door was open and had what appeared to be pry marks visible. He reportedly entered the home and noticed the house was in disarray as if someone had rummaged through the drawers and cabinets.

After performing an initial check of the residence and announcing himself as he went through the dwelling, the deputy reported seeing a crawl space going under the home in the attached garage portion, but he could not see inside completely. He requested a K9 unit to do a more thorough search of the house for anyone present, according to the statement.

The K9 deputy arrived with the dog and reportedly announced multiple times that he had a police K9 at the front door, but there was no answer. He then deployed the K9 into the residence and, a short time later, located both subjects in the crawl space.

The report states the deputies gave both men, identified as Marler and Swan, multiple commands to show their hands and come out of the crawl space; however, they reportedly did not comply.

The K9 was able to pull Swan from underneath the residence, where he continued to kick and scream, actively resisting being put into wrist restraints, the report states. After a short struggle, the deputies were able to place Swan in wrist restraints, according to police.

The report states that after giving Marler several additional commands to come out, the deputies were able to assist the man out from underneath the residence and place him in wrist restraints.

Marler and Swan were booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and $100,000 bonds were set in each case. The two men are ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring if released on bail.

Court records indicated Marler had a felony warrant through St. Francois County for failing to appear in court on the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor warrant through Ste. Genevieve County for failing to appear in court on alleged traffic violations.

A search of Swan's criminal history showed he was in suspended status and is on probation/parole for possession of a controlled substance. Court records show that Swan has a pending case in St. Francois County in which he is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage. He was released from jail on Dec. 13 after posting a $5,000 bail in the pending burglary case, according to records.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

