Two men charged in Washington Co.

Two men are facing charges in Washington County after multiple firearms and stolen items were allegedly located at their property on Highway 32 last week.

Warren Elser, 55, and Emmett Elser, 53, both of rural Bismarck, have each been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing ($750 or more), and four counts of possession of equipment or parts with altered identification numbers.

Additionally, Warren Elser has been charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance, while Emmett Elser has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid involving a person less than 17 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, police searched a property located on Highway 32 just outside Bismarck on Dec. 22.

During the search of the residence and property, police located a total of 13 firearms, approximately 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine, $24,732 in U.S. currency, a stolen vehicle, a stolen camper, and four defaced trailers, according to the report.