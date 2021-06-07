 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men escape from jail, located in Farmington Industrial Park area
0 comments
topical alert top story

Two men escape from jail, located in Farmington Industrial Park area

{{featured_button_text}}
Two men escape from jail, located in Industrial Park area

Two men escapee from the St. Francois County Jail early Monday morning by removing a toilet/sink unit and exiting through the plumbing access.

 File

Two St. Francois County Jail inmates escaped early Monday morning. They were apprehended a short distance from the detention facility, located at 1550 Doubet Road in Farmington, after a brief search.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, the two inmates, males, ages 31 and 21, managed to escape from the jail just after 1 a.m. Monday. The men reportedly made the escape by removing a toilet/sink unit from the jail wall and exiting through the plumbing chase.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bullock said the two escapees were located between 2:30 and 3 a.m. inside the Farmington Industrial Park area not far from the jail.

The sheriff explained the two men were apprehended through the cooperative efforts of the Farmington Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, with both departments deploying their K9 units in the search.

The sheriff’s department has turned their reports over to the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The names of the two men are not being released pending the filing of formal charges related to escape.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News