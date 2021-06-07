Two men escape from jail, located in Farmington Industrial Park area

Two St. Francois County Jail inmates escaped early Monday morning. They were apprehended a short distance from the detention facility, located at 1550 Doubet Road in Farmington, after a brief search.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, the two inmates, males, ages 31 and 21, managed to escape from the jail just after 1 a.m. Monday. The men reportedly made the escape by removing a toilet/sink unit from the jail wall and exiting through the plumbing chase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bullock said the two escapees were located between 2:30 and 3 a.m. inside the Farmington Industrial Park area not far from the jail.

The sheriff explained the two men were apprehended through the cooperative efforts of the Farmington Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, with both departments deploying their K9 units in the search.

The sheriff’s department has turned their reports over to the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The names of the two men are not being released pending the filing of formal charges related to escape.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.