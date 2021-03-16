Two teens charged after alleged vape shop burglary

The deputy reports the footage showed a female driver and a male passenger exiting the vehicle and walking up to the front door of the store. The deputy said he saw the male walk across the driveway and begin knocking on the back door of the residence. After no one answered, the male allegedly walked backed to the store. There, the video reportedly showed both subjects walk to the side of the store where the window is located, and back to the vehicle multiple times.

Footage from inside the store reportedly showed the male. The deputy noted that it appeared the male had climbed through the window and fell to the floor, knocking multiple items off a shelf.

While the male subject was inside the store, the deputy reports that the female could be seen at the window, holding up the window blinds so she was able to see inside. A light on the outside of the store came on, and shortly after, the owner walked outside of his residence.

The report states the male exited the store with something in his hands and got into the driver's seat, while the female entered the back passenger seat behind the driver. The pair then reportedly fled the scene.