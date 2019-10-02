{{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills Police Department is looking for information about property stolen from a house on Cypress Street.

The homeowners have reported multiple thefts over the last few years where the perpetrators managed to get away with several thousands of dollars in property.

Property that has been stolen from the residence over time has included two vehicles, $10,000 worth of tools, and, most recently, $2,000 worth of softball equipment belonging to the homeowner’s 11-year-old daughter.

According to the victim, one of the stolen vehicles — a Ford F150 — was reportedly located a year ago by the U.S. Forestry Service burned alongside other vehicles in the area of Palmer.

The other vehicle stolen from the property was a Jeep which was found in Leadwood. When located, the Jeep had used syringes inside. A checkbook had been taken from the vehicle.

The stolen softball jersey was recently found in the Desloge Walmart parking lot and police are wanting to speak with a man and woman that were captured on surveillance leaving the jersey there.

Chief Richard McFarland explained that the two individuals in the surveillance video are not accused of the theft and are just wanted for questioning. The male seen in the surveillance footage was seen driving a full-size gray Dodge four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122.

