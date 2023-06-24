A criminal complaint filed earlier this month by the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney charges Terri A. King, 60, of Bronx, New York, with one count of felony stealing, one count of felony identity theft, and one count of felony forgery.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, King allegedly requested to withdraw $5,600 from an account at U.S. Bank in Potosi using fraudulent identification. Reportedly, U.S. Bank was alerted that a person fitting King’s description attempted to withdraw funds from three other U.S. Bank branches using a fraudulent ID and was refused.

Bank employees contacted law enforcement and when law enforcement arrived, they spoke with King. King allegedly produced an Illinois driver’s license with a fraudulent name as a form of identification for the bank and for officers.

The report states bank employees alerted investigators King used a Minnesota driver’s license with a different fraudulent name earlier in the day to withdraw $3,000 from an account at a U.S. Bank Branch in South St. Louis County. The images on both the Illinois driver’s license and the Minnesota driver’s license were both a match to King.

Officers reportedly advised King of her Miranda rights, executed an arrest, and transported King to the Potosi Police Department. Once at the police department, King allegedly gave investigators her real name and other pertinent information. King reportedly told police she was introduced to a male about a month ago who told her he could help her out of a difficult financial situation by getting money from banks with fraudulent ID.

King alleges the unidentified male took pictures of her and created the fake identifications. The report states King alleges the unidentified male drove to each bank and told her what to say to the tellers during each transaction through a set of earbuds.

Investigators say a criminal history check of King shows numerous arrests, the most recent in the city of New York for felony forgery on May 16. King is believed to be a flight risk because she has no ties to Missouri.

An initial arraignment was held on June 16 where King pled not guilty to charges filed. King is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond with the special conditions of GPS monitoring and the surrender of her passport. A bond reduction hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.