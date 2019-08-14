A Washington County woman has been charged with the Class B felony of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing after allegedly entering a stranger's home without consent and grabbing a snack.
According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Williams, Misty Dunn, 37, of Potosi, entered a residence in Caledonia on Tuesday uninvited and unannounced. While inside the residence, Dunn reportedly found and began to consume a tomato from the kitchen.
The homeowner stated that she had heard the intruding woman enter the residence but believed it was a guest she was expecting. When the homeowner located Dunn in the kitchen, Dunn promptly asked if the homeowner had any salt. The homeowner also noted to have never met or seen the defendant before and was scared for her safety.
Dunn was taken to Washington County Jail and booked on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. If released, she is to have no contact with the victim.
A review of Dunn’s criminal history showed that she has previously been charged with third-degree assault, stealing a motor vehicle (three counts from different cases), leaving the scene of an accident, and peace disturbance.
The report noted that the agency has had an extensive history with the defendant being under the influence of narcotics. The defendant has also been court-ordered on multiple occasions to get treatment for substance abuse, according to the statement.
Dunn has also failed to appear in court multiple times on two previous criminal charges including tampering with a motor vehicle.
Dunn is scheduled to appear in court Friday for initial arraignment on the burglary and stealing charges. If convicted, she could face between 5 and 15 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.