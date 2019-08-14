{{featured_button_text}}
Woman charged with burglary and stealing tomato

Dunn

 Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Washington County woman has been charged with the Class B felony of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing after allegedly entering a stranger's home without consent and grabbing a snack.

According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Williams, Misty Dunn, 37, of Potosi, entered a residence in Caledonia on Tuesday uninvited and unannounced. While inside the residence, Dunn reportedly found and began to consume a tomato from the kitchen. 

The homeowner stated that she had heard the intruding woman enter the residence but believed it was a guest she was expecting. When the homeowner located Dunn in the kitchen, Dunn promptly asked if the homeowner had any salt. The homeowner also noted to have never met or seen the defendant before and was scared for her safety. 

Dunn was taken to Washington County Jail and booked on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. If released, she is to have no contact with the victim. 

A review of Dunn’s criminal history showed that she has previously been charged with third-degree assault, stealing a motor vehicle (three counts from different cases), leaving the scene of an accident, and peace disturbance.

The report noted that the agency has had an extensive history with the defendant being under the influence of narcotics. The defendant has also been court-ordered on multiple occasions to get treatment for substance abuse, according to the statement. 

Dunn has also failed to appear in court multiple times on two previous criminal charges including tampering with a motor vehicle.

Dunn is scheduled to appear in court Friday for initial arraignment on the burglary and stealing charges. If convicted, she could face between 5 and 15 years in prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
2
2
1
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments