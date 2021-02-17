Unsolved 1989 homicide case reopened

Hulsey said he and everyone involved in finding answers about Martin's death are thrilled with the progress made thus far. He said many people had come forward with valuable information.

"Honestly, we've had so many people, because of the podcast, come forward and share things with us that they've carried with them for three decades," said Hulsey. "And we honestly weren't even looking for that information. But they come forward with something because they listen to the podcast, and it ends up being some monumental discovery in the case.

"So, as far as we're concerned, the podcast has reawakened this case," he said. "I don't think it would be where it's at without the podcast and also the work of the county and the Highway Patrol. Ever since we presented to them what we had and our suspicions, they have gone above and beyond to help us and to steer us in the right direction, the kinds of things we should be releasing on the podcast, and what not to [release]."

Hulsey explained that the production of podcast episodes had been temporarily put on pause for the last few weeks at the request of the investigators.

He said the outcome looks promising, and he wanted to thank all of the listeners and anyone who has shared information.