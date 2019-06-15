{{featured_button_text}}
More details emerge in homicide case

Sheriff Dan Bullock said a 41-year-old man has been arrested for homicide involving a 48-year-old female victim. The male suspect was taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment. 

A 61-year-old rural Farmington woman was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Two deputies were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released. 

The initial call came in about 3 p.m. on Wolf Creek Drive off Old Fredericktown Road outside of Farmington. The male suspect and victim lived at the address. 

Charges are pending and could be filed tonight or tomorrow.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff Dan Bullock said that a female is dead, and one female and one male are in custody after a disturbance in southern St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Two deputies are being checked out at Parkland Health Center, as well as the male suspect.

Authorities are in the process of getting a search warrant. St. Francois County Sheriff's Department has been assisted by Farmington Police.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. We will have more information as it is made available.

