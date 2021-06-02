UPDATE: Ste. Gen homicide victim shot multiple times

The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Office identified the homicide victim found on Saturday as 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin and confirmed that he was shot multiple times.
On Wednesday morning, Chief Deputy Sheriff Jason Schott said Austin's body was found on Valley View Road near the commuter parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
He said they are certain the homicide did not occur in Ste. Genevieve County, so they are asking if anyone knows this individual and when he may have been seen last to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, 573-883-5820.
The sheriff's office identified the body on Tuesday night.
According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, on Saturday at approximately 3:13 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call stating they thought they saw what appeared to be a body lying in a ditch.
When first responders arrived at the north end of the county they discovered a deceased, black male with no identification.
Crime scene investigators and the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner's Office were called out to start an investigation into the manner in which the man died and his identity.
The report states an autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death was a homicide.
The male was described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 9, approximately 170 pounds.