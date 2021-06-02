UPDATE: Ste. Gen homicide victim shot multiple times

When first responders arrived at the north end of the county they discovered a deceased, black male with no identification.

Crime scene investigators and the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner's Office were called out to start an investigation into the manner in which the man died and his identity.

The report states an autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

The male was described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 9, approximately 170 pounds.