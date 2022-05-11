 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

UPDATE: Stevens charged after shots fired; suspect still being sought

  • Updated
  • 0
Bobby Lee Stevens Jr.

Bobby Lee Stevens Jr.

 SGSD
Hwy. 32 manhunt

Law enforcement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois County are called in Tuesday afternoon to assist the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department in a manhunt along Highway 32.

UPDATE: Bobby Lee Stevens Jr., 47, has been charged in Ste. Genevieve County with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action, and second-degree burglary. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only.

According to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, he has an additional felony warrant out of a neighboring county, as well.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s department states he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not make contact. Call Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215 and report his location.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County was partially closed Tuesday afternoon while a manhunt ensued for a suspect allegedly firing shots at law enforcement just west of Lakes Genevieve.

Jason Schott, chief deputy with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, said that his department was originally called for a burglary in progress.

“As our two deputies arrived, the victims told them that the alleged suspect, who they knew, had went across the road to a driveway that went back quite a distance,” he said. “The one deputy that was there was a K9 handler and they started tracking the individual and went into the wooded area there.

People are also reading…

“As they went along, they heard shots ring out near them in their direction, so at that point they backed out. We assessed the situation and called for additional manpower.”

The call of shots fired came at about 4 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and Ste. Genevieve Police responded with assistance in the search that concentrated on the area of the 8,000 block of Highway 32. At the beginning of the search, the westbound traffic on Highway 32 was halted for more than an hour.

The MSHP helicopter was brought in to assist with the search, however they could not locate the suspect. Schott said that the search was called off about 9 p.m.

“We know who the individual is and we’ll be filing charges with the prosecutor and get a warrant and eventually pick the individual up,” he said.

The name of the suspect is not being released pending the filing of the charges.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,…

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News