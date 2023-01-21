UPDATE: Two SFC Jail escapees arrested in Ohio following police pursuit; two others still on the run

St. Francois County officials said they received notification late Friday night from the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirming the arrests of escaped jail inmates Kelly McSean, 52, and Aaron Sebastian, 30. The two fugitives were reportedly taken into custody in or near Butler County, Ohio, late Friday evening.

Authorities said the pair were apprehended after leading Ohio officers on a pursuit in the stolen 2009 Toyota Scion used by McSean, Sebastian, and three other inmates during their escape from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's department said details of the pursuit and subsequent arrests were still being developed early Saturday morning. Additional info will be released as it becomes available.

News of the two arrests came a few hours after officials announced that 40-year-old Michael Wilkins, another of the five escapees, had been apprehended in Poplar Bluff Friday morning.

Authorities are still searching for the remaining two fugitives, 26-year-old Dakota Pace and 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker.

All five escaped Tuesday evening from the St. Francois County Jail, where about 160 inmates are housed.

According to an earlier press release, the five inmates were discovered missing from the jail on Tuesday at the 10 p.m. count.

Court documents allege at about 7 p.m., the inmates "utilized Cell D-1," where a sink was pulled from a wall. The inmates reportedly crawled through a void behind the sink, entered a closet on the roof, and forced entry through the closet door to the outside.

Within 15 minutes of the escape, the group walked to Centene Corporation on Air Park Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park nearby. Once at Centene, two of the inmates entered the company's secured parking lot by crawling through a small gap below the automatic entrance gate. They then rummaged through a vehicle before stealing a gray 2009 Toyota Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. All five inmates climbed inside the car and were last seen on security footage fleeing in a southerly direction.

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts, and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt," the initial press release stated.

Chief Deputy Greg Armstrong said Wednesday that investigators were relatively certain the escapees had left the area.

All five were charged Wednesday morning with the Class E felony of escape from confinement. The charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Tucker, McSean, and Sebastian were being housed in the county jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington, where they had been in custody as sexual predators. The U.S. Marshals Office issued a $5,000 reward for each of them.

Authorities said Tucker was in custody for a third-degree assault charge. He was previously charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis County.

Documents further state McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom, was being held at the jail on charges of committing violence against Department of Mental Health employees and endangering an employee through contact with bodily fluid. McSean was in SORTS for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman in Boone County. Information from the sheriff's department indicated McSean identifies as a woman, but the U.S. Marshals Office identifies McSean as a male.

Sebastian was in custody for an assault charge. He was in SORTS for two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving females under the age of 10.

Pace, whose last known address is Park Hills, has a lengthy list of pending felony charges in St. Francois County, including trafficking of stolen identities, property damage, resisting arrest, stealing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Wilkins was in jail for a charge of burglary. The U.S. Marshal's Office issued $2,500 rewards for Pace and Wilkins following the escape.

Wilkins was the first of the five to be found. The sheriff's department said the man was located in Poplar Bluff and taken into custody Friday morning by officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

As the search for Pace and Tucker continues, the public is advised not to approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department. You can report any information to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or visiting usmarshals.gov/tips.