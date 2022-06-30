UPDATE: Wash. Co. collector faces new stealing charge

Washington County Collector Carla Zettler faces another felony stealing charge in a new case filed this week, alleging she again used county funds for her personal use.

The latest allegation comes after the county collector, two collector's office employees, and one former employee were charged last week with stealing from Washington County by receiving cash fees for processing trustee property sales.

Zettler, 50, of Mineral Point, was charged on Monday with stealing ($750 or more). Zettler is accused of using county funds in an attempt to obtain deeds to be used in her personal criminal defense after being charged last week with stealing from the county.

According to a probable cause statement, on Oct. 5, 2021, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Troop C Unit was requested to conduct an investigation into possible theft reported by Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen.

The sheriff reportedly told MSHP investigators he was contacted by a Washington County resident regarding fees paid to the Washington County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen said the fees had been accepted by the collector's office in cash and were not deposited into the county's general revenue fund, according to the statement.

The report states a forensic audit was ordered by the Washington County Commission in order to determine the dollar amount in question. Daniel Jones & Associates completed a four-year audit of land tax sales on May 24 and reportedly found a total of $107,081 of unaccounted funds. This total balance was not processed through the county payroll system, and no 10-99 was issued for those payments since the money was cash and not reported to the county clerk, the report states.

On June 15, investigators interviewed Zettler regarding the result of the audit.

On June 17 at 9:23 a.m., an email was reportedly sent from Zettler's official Washington County email account to the Washington County Recorder of Deeds. The report states the email was a request for a copy of all trustee deeds for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2021. The time frame requested by Zettler was the exact time frame examined by the forensic auditors, according to authorities.

Later that day, at 12:16 p.m., the Washington County Recorder of Deeds responded to Zettler's request with an emailed letter detailing the cost of the request totaling $870.40 payable to the Washington County Recorder of Deeds.

On June 21, at 3:39 p.m., Zettler reportedly emailed the recorder of deeds requesting trustee deed records from January 2021 through June 2021 and asked if the documents could be emailed. The recorder of deeds responded the following morning, indicating the total cost of records for this time period would be $70.30. Zettler responded, saying she was off work that day but would get a check to the recorder of deeds the following day, according to filings.

On the morning of June 23, Zettler was served a court summons after she was charged with three counts of felony stealing ($750 or more), forgery, and official misconduct resulting from the criminal investigation and forensic audit.

Later that afternoon, at 1:43 p.m, the report states the recorder of deeds sent an email to Zettler stating they had received her payment to fill the request for records. The payment received by the recorder of deeds was reportedly in the form of a check from an account titled "County of Washington Collectors TMF" with a signature of "Carla Zettler" and "deed fees" noted on the memo section of the check.

The additional stealing charge was filed on Monday, and Zettler was booked at the Washington County Jail on Tuesday. The woman's bond was set at $10,000, and she was released after posting 10%. While free on bond, the court ordered Zettler not to use any county funds for her personal use.

Zettler waived formal arraignment in the case on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

The criminal complaint filed in the new case alleges that Zettler was "issued a summons in her other stealing case and then promptly used county funds to try to obtain deeds to be used in her personal criminal defense. She has demonstrated that a summons is not enough to ensure the safety of taxpayer money under her control. As long as [Zettler] continues to serve as Washington County Collector, she will be a threat to county property."

The Daily Journal reached out to the Washington County Commission for comment on Zettler's continued employment status as the county collector.

"I would refer you to the prosecuting attorney (Joshua Hedgecorth) for an answer," said Presiding Commissioner David Sansegraw. "We have been told there is no legal way to remove her from office without a conviction."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

