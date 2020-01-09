{{featured_button_text}}
One dead in officer-involved shooting

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Wednesday night.

An investigation is underway in an officer-involved shooting which reportedly occurred in Bismarck Wednesday night, leaving one local man dead.

The victim has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as 34-year-old Dustin M. Eaton of Bismarck

According to a press release from the Bismark Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault at a residence in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.

The initial report was that a female was being assaulted, and the assailant was armed with a firearm.

The press release further states that upon arrival, officers were met by a man who was holding a firearm. The officers ordered the man to drop the firearm, at which time he pointed the firearm at an officer. The officer fired upon the man, fatally wounding him. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer sustained a minor laceration in the incident when he reportedly tried to gain entry to the residence to aid the man who had just been shot. The officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Bismarck Police Chief Steve Poole stated in the press release that in accordance with department procedures, the incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the agency is only investigating the use of force by the Bismarck officer. He said the details of what led up to the interaction and the initial disturbance will be investigated by the Bismarck Police Department.

"We're only looking at justification for the use of force and the events that led up to the shooting itself," explained Wheetley.

Wheetley said the amount of time it will take to complete the investigation will depend on how quickly investigators can get all of the information and evidence processed, which could potentially take a few weeks.

The results of the agency's investigation will be sent to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's office for review. Once the prosecutor has fully reviewed the details, the findings of the inquiry will be released and a determination will be made as to whether or not any violations have occurred in the incident.  

Addition information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

