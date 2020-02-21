UPDATED: Deputy-involved shooting reported in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.
At 9:12 p.m. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen reported that all deputies were safe. He requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
He said more information will be released at a later time.
Jacobsen later clarified that the sheriff's office was working two separate shootings Friday night.
He said they were dispatched to a shooting that occurred off of Highway 185 at about 5 p.m. The victim of that shooting is stable and the suspect is in custody.
He said the two shootings were not related.