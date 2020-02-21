UPDATED: Deputy-involved shooting reported in Washington County
  • Updated
Officer-involved shooting
File

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.

At 9:12 p.m. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen reported that all deputies were safe. He requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

He said more information will be released at a later time. 

Jacobsen later clarified that the sheriff's office was working two separate shootings Friday night.

He said they were dispatched to a shooting that occurred off of Highway 185 at about 5 p.m. The victim of that shooting is stable and the suspect is in custody.

He said the two shootings were not related.

