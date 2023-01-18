UPDATED: Five SFC inmates escape Tuesday evening

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

“It is believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase,” the press release states.

"On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 7:00 PM, 5 inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center made entry into a secured cell. From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force," the department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. "The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground.

"The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation (in the Farmington Industrial Park) within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction.

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt."

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.

Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.