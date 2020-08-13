UPDATED: Police locate murder suspect out of Iron County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley reports that McCoy Kelley, a suspect in the Tuesday murder of William (Billy) Shy, surrendered himself over to authorities Wednesday evening.

Medley said that Kelley was taken into custody without incident, and is scheduled to appear in Iron County Court Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Iron County authorities are searching for an Annapolis man charged with a murder that took place early Tuesday morning.

Authorities advise not to approach the man, he is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is being conducted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to a press release by Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Iron County deputies were called to a Vulcan, Missouri, residence for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 30-year-old male, identified as William (Billy) Shy.

Witnesses said Shy opened the door to the residence and was shot by Kelley.