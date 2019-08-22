{{featured_button_text}}
Man arrested for armed robbery

Lindsey

 Courtesy of St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Two local residents have been charged with armed robbery after an incident occurred Wednesday morning in the fairgrounds area of Park Hills.

Joshua Lindsey, 37, of Ironton, and Stephanie Yost, 35, of Farmington, have been charged with first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action. Lindsey was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement by Lt. Ellie Tucker of the Park Hills Police Department, Tucker spoke with a man who said he was approached by Lindsey and Yost. The man explained that Lindsey had pointed a double-barrel shotgun in his face and demanded money. The man then retrieved $135 out of his wallet and Lindsey reportedly grabbed it out of his hand. Lindsey and Yost then left the scene in the truck.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said that the incident reportedly occurred in the St. Francois County Fairgrounds area. The victim called the police and gave a description of Lindsey's vehicle and he was spotted and apprehended by a park ranger without incident approximately three hours after the initial police contact was made with the victim. Yost was also taken into custody.

The pair were transported to the St. Francois County Jail where Lindsey is currently being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and Yost is being held on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

Lindsey has a prior felony conviction. According to the probable statement, Lindsey was convicted of second-degree assault in St. Francois County on Jan. 20, 2017.

If convicted, Lindsey and Yost could face up to life in prison.

