Vick charged following allegations of sexual contact with a child

The report states that Vick was scheduled to conduct a Computer Voice Stress Analysis test on Dec. 31; however, the man called to cancel the morning of the analysis saying he wished to seek legal counsel.

Police interviewed the child's mother, who reportedly stated that on one occasion, the girl was sitting on the couch at Vick's residence, and he was uncomfortably close to the child. When the mother told her daughter to move away to the other side of the couch, Vick reportedly said, "she is fine. If it bothered me, I would tell you."

After the girl moved to the other side of the couch, the mother said she went outside to smoke a cigarette. She told investigators when she walked back into the house, she noticed that Vick had moved to the child's side of the couch and had his legs wrapped around her legs. The woman said when she told Vick to move, he again began defending the close contact. She said when Vick finally moved away from her daughter, he had his hands on his groan, and it looked as if he was trying to conceal something.

Vick was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case.