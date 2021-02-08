Vick charged following allegations of sexual contact with a child

An area man faces charges in Washington County after a child reported several instances of sexual contact that allegedly took place at the man's Mineral Point home over a two-year period.
Anthony F. Vick, 35, of Mineral Point, was charged last week with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 12 years of age) and second-degree child molestation.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, between September 2018 and Nov. 14, Vick allegedly touched a female's private area with his hand on approximately six occasions.
During an interview with the alleged victim, the report states the girl described how Vick would distract her by having her play games on his iPad while trying to touch her sexually. She said when she would attempt to get away from the man, he would tell her to "stop moving."
The child stated that all the incidents occurred on the couch at Vick's residence in Mineral Point.
The report states that police interviewed Vick, who he explained when he and the child wrestled, his hand may have accidentally "went somewhere." Later in the interview, the man told police that "if it happened, it probably happened once."
Vick denied the allegations of wrongdoing during the course of the questioning, stating, "I never knowingly did anything." The man explained that when he sits next to the girl, his hand is on her hip, and she must be confused; however, he confirmed she knows the difference between her hip and private areas.
The report states that Vick was scheduled to conduct a Computer Voice Stress Analysis test on Dec. 31; however, the man called to cancel the morning of the analysis saying he wished to seek legal counsel.
Police interviewed the child's mother, who reportedly stated that on one occasion, the girl was sitting on the couch at Vick's residence, and he was uncomfortably close to the child. When the mother told her daughter to move away to the other side of the couch, Vick reportedly said, "she is fine. If it bothered me, I would tell you."
After the girl moved to the other side of the couch, the mother said she went outside to smoke a cigarette. She told investigators when she walked back into the house, she noticed that Vick had moved to the child's side of the couch and had his legs wrapped around her legs. The woman said when she told Vick to move, he again began defending the close contact. She said when Vick finally moved away from her daughter, he had his hands on his groan, and it looked as if he was trying to conceal something.
Vick was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case.
The court ordered that the man must comply with GPS monitoring before being released on bond. If the bond is posted, the court ordered that Vick is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim or her immediate family. The man is also not allowed to have contact with any person under the age of 17 if released on bail.
Court records indicate that Vick has no prior criminal history. The criminal complaint filed in the case states that he is facing a potential sentence of life in prison, plus 15 years, if convicted as charged.
