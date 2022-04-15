Wade, Graham charged with assault after shooting incident in Fredericktown

Two area men, James Wade and Jacob Graham, were arrested Thursday after authorities were called to the area of 308 Morley St. in Fredericktown for a report of gunshots in front of the residence.

According to the probable cause statement, officers responded to the home and observed two males identified as Nathan Glover and Jacob Graham standing next to a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, registered to Lanie and Tearsa Wade of Fredericktown.

The officer observed Glover and Graham waving their arms and pointing to a white female sitting on the porch of 308 Morley St.

According to the statement, at this time James Wade showed up at the Madison County Sheriff's Department parking lot, where he had driven himself with a gunshot wound. Wade was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.

On Morley Street, Glover and Graham were taken into custody. This was when Graham informed officers of a 9mm Glock Model 19 semi-automatic handgun on the trunk lid of a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. He then claimed Wade had struck the vehicle he and Glover were in with his truck.

In the document, Graham continued stating he discharged his firearm toward the front of Wade's vehicle in self defense. Officers seized the gun and secured it from the scene. Glover and Graham were then transported to the Madison County Jail and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold.

According to the statement, Wade informed officers that Jacob and Zach Graham had shot him. He said he ran them off the roadway after being shot at. When asked if anyone had been with him at the time, Wade identified Joseph St. Clair.

While examining the exterior of the truck, Fredericktown Police noted several small caliber bullet holes to the front of the truck, as well as the back glass being broken out. The report also notes fresh mud on the inside of the passenger door on the bottom, damage to the rear of the truck and several small green leaves stuck on the rear of the vehicle.

On Morley Street, detectives noticed tire spin marks on the south side of the roadway that were in front of a large diameter mature tree and the ground near the tree was broken with tinted glass. The report states there were additional tire tracks on the north side of the roadway across from the tree.

The report states several items were recovered at the scene including a pair of Puma sliders, an open and half empty bottle of Southern Comfort, a pair of sunglasses and a pink Cricket cellphone later identified as St. Clair's.

After officers examined the Chevrolet that had been allegedly stuck by Wade, the report states they noticed it had damage to the passenger side and the passenger side window was broken with glass in the passenger seat and in the street.

The statement said after processing the scene, officers spoke with Lanie Wade who advised them she had forwarded messages from her sister Kari Wade who had been receiving threatening messages from St. Clair. Officers received written consent from her to search the phone.

When detectives arrived at Madison Medical Center to speak with James Wade the report states he had already been treated, released and left the facility on foot. Once James Wade was located, he was transported to the Fredericktown Police Department for questioning.

During the interview the statement says James Wade had blood on his face and clothing and had an approximately 1.5 to 2 inch laceration to his forehead from being struck by a bullet above his right eye.

The probable cause statements says James Wade explained the events of the evening. He said he was at home and either Jacob or Zach Graham allegedly called or messaged St. Clair's phone telling him that "they have them now! Ha! Ha!" James Wade went on to explain that his daughters, Kari and Brooklynn, were supposed to come by and visit him but a couple hours went by and never showed up. The statement goes on to say James Wade then received a phone call saying they, which he assumed was Jacob or Zach Graham, had Kari and Brooklynn. He said he could hear one of them yelling for help in the background.

At this point, the report states James Wade said he came to town to check on his daughters and as he was traveling north on North Mine LaMotte Avenue, the red Chevrolet Cobalt, with Glover and Graham in it pulled out in front of him. He said Graham then displayed a handgun up to the passenger window, Glover got out of the vehicle, and Graham started shooting at the front of James Wade's truck.

The statement says Wade reported he then backed up quickly, hit a tree, St. Clair exited the truck running on foot, and he drove to the sheriff's office.

Officers then told James Wade that if he felt his daughter was in danger, he should have contacted police instead of taking matters into his own hands. James Wade explained that Graham has been abusive to his daughter, Brooklynn, in the past and they have had confrontations in the past.

James Wade was then released pending further investigation.

Detectives then spoke with Glover and Graham at the Madison County Jail.

The report states Glover said he is staying with Kari and Brooklynn on Morley Street. He said they needed an extension cord for a heater because they kept blowing breakers and headed to Tearsa's to borrow one. As they were driving over there, James Wade came out of nowhere behind them, passing them and blocking their path.

According to the report, Glover said he put the car in reverse but James Wade blocked their path again. He said he started to pull the car forward again when James Wade struck the passenger side of the car with his truck as Graham was yelling for him to stop or that he would shoot and held the gun up to the window.

The report said Glover reported James Wade struck the car again and was pushing the car. He said this was when Graham started shooting at the truck and he jumped out and sought cover.

When detectives spoke with Graham, he corroborated Glover's story and explained that the passenger side window was rolled up when he began firing, shattering the glass.

The statement says officers believe that James Wade will not appear in court in response to a criminal summons because he is being charged with a violent felony.

Warrants for both James Wade and Jacob Graham were was issued on Thursday for second-degree assault.

