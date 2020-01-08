Daniel Walker was in federal and state courtrooms in December where he was sentenced in two separate cases involving arson and explosives.
Walker, 33, of Park Hills, appeared in U.S. District Court on Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 46 months in prison after entering a guilty plea to one count of receiving explosives with the intent to damage property and one count of manufacturing a destructive device.
He was back in a St. Francois County courtroom on Dec. 27 where he entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree attempted arson, receiving a sentence of five years in prison to run concurrently with the 46-month sentence handed down on the federal case.
According to the probable cause statement in the federal case, on the morning of June 25, 2018, Walker lit an explosive device or pipe bomb inside a truck in close proximity of a home off Clay Street in Park Hills, causing the interior of the truck to catch fire. The truck was destroyed but the fire did not spread to any buildings.
He also caused property damage by cutting the victim’s swimming pool with a sharp object and removing a camera that was affixed to the side of the home.
Walker had threatened the woman that he would come to her home and cause her harm. Officers noted that Walker’s GPS tracking device on his ankle placed him at the scene at the time the incidents occurred. Authorities were also able to obtain voice recordings of Walker making threats toward his ex-girlfriend.
At the time of the June incident, Walker had been out on bond awaiting trial for the St. Francois County charge of first-degree attempted arson. Walker had also been charged with second-degree tampering with a utility meter but that charge was dismissed as part of the recent plea agreement.
Both charges in the prior case were filed after police say Walker attempted to burn a former girlfriend’s property down, which happens to be an area residential care facility.
According to the probable cause statement, on July 5, 2017, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department was called to Green Acres Residential Care Facility off Sand Creek Road in Farmington to speak with a woman about vandalism.
You have free articles remaining.
The woman told the deputy that between 11 p.m. the night before and 4 a.m. that morning someone let the air out of her tires. She said when she returned back to the facility, where she lives on the grounds, both her driver’s side tires were flat.
The woman said she believed it could have been Walker, her ex-boyfriend, who caused the damage, however, she could not prove it. She also mentioned she had spoken to a deputy in the past about Walker harassing her.
She said she had security cameras on the property but had not viewed the footage yet. The woman also said she found Walker’s flashlight on her front porch.
The deputy saw the flashlight on the porch and took it as evidence. While he was near the front door he could smell a strong odor of lighter fluid. He then watched the security footage and saw a man spraying lighter fluid on the siding of the residence. The woman identified the man as Walker. Video showed Walker walking back and forth in the front of the home spraying lighter fluid multiple times. The deputy then requested that the fire department come out for the woman’s safety.
There were 10 residents and one employee in Green Acres Residential Care Facility at that time. The deputy walked around the home and found the basement screen door open and the gate to the back porch open.
The woman said there were three bottles of lighter fluid missing from under the barbecue grill and she knew they were there the night before because she had just purchased the grill. The deputy found the three bottles of lighter fluid in a trash can on the property.
After further investigation, the deputy discovered the phone lines to the house had also been cut. Video footage showed Walker bending down and cutting the lines.
Walker was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office after sentencing and committed to the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence. Upon release from prison, Walker will be placed on supervised probation for a term of two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.