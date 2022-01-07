Wanted: SFCSD asking for help in locating Dakota Pace; Man sought for theft investigations, warrant

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reportedly wanted for multiple theft investigations in St. Francois County. Dakota Pace, 25, is also wanted on a felony warrant in Madison County.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock is asking individuals to contact your local law enforcement agency or St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131 if you think you know where Pace is.

If you see the man, call 911.

“Do not approach,” he said. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department posted information about the wanted man on Thursday on Facebook.

The post states that Pace evaded capture on Tuesday “by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County. A manhunt ensued with Deputies and the Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams tracking approximately 20 miles of rugged terrain. During the manhunt, it is suspected that Pace stole an ATV from private property to aid him in the escape.”

In an update, the department posted, “Alert citizens who observed Pace operating the stolen four-wheeler provided this office with a possible location. With the valuable assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the stolen four-wheeler was recovered in the area of Papin Road and US Highway 67.” However, the man was not found.

Bullock encourages all residents to remove keys and lock your vehicles when not in use. Be sure to remove any valuables (purses, electronics, firearms, etc.) from your vehicles.

Bullock said Pace has a very lengthy arrest history.

According to court records, Pace has felony convictions for stealing, second-degree burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of resisting arrest.

He has charges pending in Madison County for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. According to the probable cause statement, Pace threatened a 17-year-old male with a knife in November.

A warrant was issued Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court.

