Warren charged with 10 sex-related crimes involving two children

An area man faces 10 felony charges in St. Francois County after allegations that he had sexual contact with two young girls over a period of more than four years.

Richard Warren, 63, of Valles Mines, has been charged with seven counts of statutory sodomy or attempt - deviate sexual intercourse - person less than 14, two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child less than 15, and one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempt.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 2, 2021, a 15-year-old female disclosed that Warren molested her on numerous occasions. The girl reportedly told authorities that Warren had performed sex acts on her, that he tried to rape her, and had performed sex acts on himself in front of her. The report indicates these instances occurred between January 2017 and March 29, 2021, before she was 14 years old.

The report states that a 13-year-old female also reported encounters with Warren. She reportedly told authorities that the man had molested her on several occasions. The child said that she would wake up and Warren's hand would be touching her private areas. She further recalled other sex acts allegedly performed by Warren, as well as one time when he reportedly exposed himself in front of her. The child said all this occurred before she was 12 years old, according to the report.

Warren was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Aug. 3, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, the man is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims in the case.

The man made an initial appearance in court on Aug. 3, where he waived formal arraignment on the charges. He was back in court on Aug. 8 for a confined docket hearing and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 6.

Court records show Warren has a previous conviction for a crime involving children. In 2001, the man pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in Cape Girardeau County. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail for the offense.