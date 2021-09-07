Wash Co. man charged after alleged attempted shooting on Saturday

An area man faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly attempting to shoot a family member over the weekend.

Jeffrey Scott Hedrick Jr., 36, of Mineral Point, has been charged in Washington County with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hedrick allegedly attempted to kill or cause serious physical injury to one of his relatives by trying to shoot at him, but the gun would not fire.

The report states that Hedrick unlawfully entered his relative's home on Saturday and pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at the man. Hedrick allegedly pulled the trigger three times, but the gun misfired. After the three misfires, Hedrick reportedly struck the alleged victim in the back of the head three times with the pistol, causing a laceration.

Hedrick then reportedly threw the firearm into the woods before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

According to police, the alleged victim's wife witnessed the reported assault inside the residence, while another relative saw Hedrick toss the gun in the woods.