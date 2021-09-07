Wash Co. man charged after alleged attempted shooting on Saturday

An area man faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly attempting to shoot a family member over the weekend.
Jeffrey Scott Hedrick Jr., 36, of Mineral Point, has been charged in Washington County with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hedrick allegedly attempted to kill or cause serious physical injury to one of his relatives by trying to shoot at him, but the gun would not fire.
The report states that Hedrick unlawfully entered his relative's home on Saturday and pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at the man. Hedrick allegedly pulled the trigger three times, but the gun misfired. After the three misfires, Hedrick reportedly struck the alleged victim in the back of the head three times with the pistol, causing a laceration.
Hedrick then reportedly threw the firearm into the woods before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
According to police, the alleged victim's wife witnessed the reported assault inside the residence, while another relative saw Hedrick toss the gun in the woods.
After the gun was retrieved, a deputy inspected the weapon and observed that the chambered round had been struck multiple times on the primer, according to the report.
Hedrick was booked at the Washington County Jail on Saturday, and a $250,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man is ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim or their property.
The court filings state that Hedrick has multiple felony convictions on his criminal record, preventing him from owning or possessing a firearm under Missouri law.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Hedrick is a persistent felony offender and is facing a possible life sentence plus an unlimited number of years in prison if convicted of the charges in this case.
The complaint further notes that just one year ago, Hedrick reportedly assaulted his wife, barricaded himself in a room, and threatened to shoot himself with a .38 caliber handgun.
Records indicate the man has several Department of Corrections commitments and multiple prior arrests for felonies, including burglary, tampering, and receiving stolen property. Hedrick has reportedly failed to appear multiple times in these past cases.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com