Wash Co. man charged following assault with pipe

A man is facing felony charges in Washington County after allegedly assaulting another man over a property dispute.

Brian Roberts, 53, of Blackwell, was charged this week with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts was involved in a verbal altercation with another man Sunday regarding a property dispute.

The man told police that an unknown white male who was with Roberts at the time struck him in the mouth and again on the head with a metal pipe.

Roberts reportedly told police he would regularly fish with the unknown person on the property but when asked to identify man, he said he did not know the man's name.

The alleged assailant has yet to be identified.

The victim also reported that Roberts kicked him in the head approximately seven to eight times while he was on the ground.

At the time of the deputy’s report, the victim was still being evaluated at the Washington County Memorial Hospital, but the deputy noted that the man had observable injuries to his face and arms.