Wash Co. man charged following assault with pipe
Roberts

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A man is facing felony charges in Washington County after allegedly assaulting another man over a property dispute.

Brian Roberts, 53, of Blackwell, was charged this week with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts was involved in a verbal altercation with another man Sunday regarding a property dispute.

The man told police that an unknown white male who was with Roberts at the time struck him in the mouth and again on the head with a metal pipe.

Roberts reportedly told police he would regularly fish with the unknown person on the property but when asked to identify man, he said he did not know the man's name.

The alleged assailant has yet to be identified.

The victim also reported that Roberts kicked him in the head approximately seven to eight times while he was on the ground.

At the time of the deputy’s report, the victim was still being evaluated at the Washington County Memorial Hospital, but the deputy noted that the man had observable injuries to his face and arms.

Some of the man’s visible injuries the deputy reported observing included swelling of his right eye, redness of his face, and bleeding from his lip and elbow.

Though the crime allegedly occurred in Washington County, Roberts was being held at the St. Francois County Jail. He was released from custody Monday after posting a $20,000 bond.

The conditions of Robert’s bond prohibit the man from having contact with the victim in this case.

Roberts has no prior criminal history, according to the report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

