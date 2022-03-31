Wash Co. man charged with distributing fentanyl following search of house

An area man is accused of distributing fentanyl that reportedly led to one individual suffering a non-fatal overdose in Washington County.

Lance Charles Hill, 34, of Potosi, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, last Friday, a search warrant was executed at the residence where Hill resided. He was reportedly located in the upstairs bedroom of the house.

The report states that during the search of Hill’s bedroom, police located 22 capsules that contained a powder substance and 21 empty capsules, some with residue and some new. The powder allegedly found inside one of the capsules was tested using a TruNarc device. The powder was determined to be fentanyl, according to the report.

Additional items were reportedly located in the bedroom, including two digital scales, one of which was found with the capsules. Authorities also allegedly discovered zip bags, a mirror with residue, a spoon with residue, a glass pipe with residue, and numerous syringes, both used and new.

The report states police found some Hart Brand saw blades, which were reportedly traded to Hill for fentanyl on March 23.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Hills is accused of distributing fentanyl, a very dangerous opioid drug, to the alleged victim in this case, which caused an overdose. The court filing states that the alleged victim survived the overdose.

The residence where Hill was residing was condemned by the building inspector, and no one is allowed inside, according to police.

Hill was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case.

Court records show that Hills has multiple prior felonies and Department of Corrections commitments for theft, domestic assault, and failing to pay child support.

The charging documents filed indicate that Hill potentially faces 20 years in prison if convicted of the newly filed charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

