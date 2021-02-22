Wash Co. man charged with rape, child molestation

An area man faces rape and molestation charges in Washington County following reports of sexual contact with a child.
William Taft Skaggs, 37, of Potosi, has been charged this week with first-degree rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree child molestation, two counts of third-degree child molestation, and incest.
According to a probable cause statement from the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit (MCNVCEU), an investigation was initiated in August concerning the alleged rape and sodomy of a child.
The report states that police conducted a forensic interview with the child, and she disclosed that Skaggs had sexual intercourse with her during the month of November 2018. The child would have been under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged incident.
Additionally, the girl reported several instances of Skaggs attempting to take off her clothes and trying to touch her, according to the statement.
She said the last incident occurred around June.
The child stated that she and Skaggs were on a four-wheeler. She said Skaggs touched her breasts and vaginal area over the clothing while she was trying to drive the ATV.
Skaggs was booked at the Washington County Jail, where he was already in custody awaiting trial for charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree domestic assault involving his wife.
The previous charges were filed on July 9. He has since pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is scheduled to take place on April 28. The case involved a gun allegedly being fired into a car.
After the man’s wife obtained an order of protection from Washington County, he reportedly made contact with her at her home, resulting in another charge for violating an order of protection, as well as having his bond revoked in the assault case.
Court records indicate that Skaggs also has two prior misdemeanor assault arrests.
The court set Skaggs' bond at $250,000 in the case filed this week. If released on bail, Skaggs must comply with GPS monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with his wife, the victim in the new case, or any of their immediate families. The man is also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 17.
If convicted, the criminal complaint filed in the case states that Skaggs potentially faces multiple sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com