Wash Co. man charged with rape, child molestation

An area man faces rape and molestation charges in Washington County following reports of sexual contact with a child.

William Taft Skaggs, 37, of Potosi, has been charged this week with first-degree rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree child molestation, two counts of third-degree child molestation, and incest.

According to a probable cause statement from the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit (MCNVCEU), an investigation was initiated in August concerning the alleged rape and sodomy of a child.

The report states that police conducted a forensic interview with the child, and she disclosed that Skaggs had sexual intercourse with her during the month of November 2018. The child would have been under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged incident.

Additionally, the girl reported several instances of Skaggs attempting to take off her clothes and trying to touch her, according to the statement.

She said the last incident occurred around June.

The child stated that she and Skaggs were on a four-wheeler. She said Skaggs touched her breasts and vaginal area over the clothing while she was trying to drive the ATV.