Washington Co. man charged with arson after setting home on fire

An area man is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a home he shared with his wife following a reported argument last week in the northwestern part of Washington County.

Barrett Nathanial Duncan, 50, of rural Sullivan, was charged on Friday with second-degree arson and first-degree harassment.

According to a probate cause statement from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, at about 3:28 p.m. Dec. 7, an investigator with the fire marshal’s office was called to the 10,000 block of Pear Road in Washington County following a fire.

At the scene, the investigator reportedly learned that Duncan had been involved in a verbal argument with his wife during the morning hours. The woman told police she left the house for her safety and later received a phone call from Duncan, who informed her he was going to set their shared residence on fire.

Within minutes of the phone call, ADT reportedly contacted the woman, informing her the home alarm system was indicating a fire inside the residence.

The fire investigator noted in the report several locations in the living room area of the house, which apparently showed evidence of a poured ignitable liquid being applied to furniture and then ignited. There were no other obvious sources of an accidental ignition in the area of fire origin, according to the report.

Duncan was booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bond, the man is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims in the case.

Court records show that Duncan has been on supervised probation for domestic assault - serious physical injury since September 2021 after pleading guilty to the Class A felony charge in June 2021.