Washington County Collector, three others charged with stealing

The Washington County Collector, two collector’s office employees and one former employee are charged with stealing from Washington County by receiving cash fees for processing trustee property sales.

Washington County Collector Carla Zettler, 50, of Mineral Point, is charged with three counts of felony stealing, one count of felony forgery, and misdemeanor official misconduct.

Current employees Laura Laramore, 41, of Caledonia, and Hanna I. Zettler, 24, of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor official misconduct.

Former employee Leslie Harmon, 50, of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing.

The official misconduct charges allege that each defendant, “a public servant, acting in her public capacity as trustee for Washington County, knowingly received a fee for … processing trustee property sales, which said fee was more than due.”

According to the probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, in October, Sheriff Zach Jacobsen was contacted by a resident regarding fees paid to the Washington County Collector’s Office for land tax sales. He discovered the fees had been collected by the collector’s office in cash and not deposited into the county’s general revenue fund.

On the same day, MSHP Cpl. Shannon Sitton interviewed Carla Zettler and Laramore, the deputy collector, about how Woodland Lake Development lot sales were handled by the office.

Carla Zettler told police that when the former collector, Mike McGirl, was collector and she was deputy collector, an agreement was made through the county commission to sell Woodland Lake Development lots for $1 plus $99 of associated fees in order to aid their removal from the delinquent tax list.

Sitton states in his report that a review of commission meeting reports by the county clerk revealed no authorization to sell these lots for $1. There was, however, a commission meeting in 2011 allowing the sale of these camping lots for $50.

Zettler told authorities of the $100 (which her office collected in either cash or money order), $1 went to the cost of the lot. Other moneys went to recording the lot, leaving $23 to the trustee and a $19 fee that went to the county collector’s office employee making the transaction. She told police she was just doing it the way McGirl did it. She also stated residents who wanted to get a copy of the Woodland Lake lot lists were charged $5 and this went to petty cash.

Sitton states in his report that state statute prevents a trustee from being paid in excess of 10% of the sale of property.

McGirl was interviewed and explained how he handled trustee tax sales and deed processing when he was collector. He said the employees were only paid by check from the county (their salary) for performing their assigned job which included deed processing. He said delinquent lots were sold for $100, not for $1. He said the $100 fee was lowered at one point to $50 by the county commission but it was never $1.

When Sitton explained how the current collector was handling the fees, he said he did not know why they were doing it that way but that was not the procedure he used when he was collector.

A resident, Linda East was interviewed by authorities about a Sunshine Law request she made to the collector’s office in September. She said she made the request after she heard Carla Zettler was paying cash to an employee for tax sales. She said she did not feel like the information she received was an accurate account of the transactions.

Sitton also interviewed the county treasurer, the recorder of deeds, and the former assessor.

The treasurer stated Carla Zettler has never brought her cash for a deposit. She said the collector’s office employees are paid by the county and shouldn’t be paid cash for deed preparation.

Harmon told authorities that when she worked for the collector’s office, as instructed, she would put $1 in the cash drawer and then separate the remaining cash. She said $30 would go for deed recording, $50 to the trustee, and the remaining $19 was given to the employee who worked the transaction.

She further stated that a money bag was kept in the vault that contained cash. She said the employees were told not to bring the bag out during audits and were reminded to make duplicate receipts anytime there was an audit being performed.

She further stated that there was a time someone overpaid $100 on a tax bill. She said Carla Zettler didn’t seem concerned and put the overpayment money in the cash bag which she said was commonly used to buy office lunches.

She said the $5 fees to get a copy of the Woodland Lake lot tax list was put in the cash bag as well.

A forensic audit was ordered by the Washington County Commission on land tax sales. Daniel Jones & Associates completed the audit May 24. For the four-year audit, there was $107,081 of unaccounted funds.

