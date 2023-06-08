On May 3, Kevin Vance Stacy, 53, of Mineral Point, was charged in Washington County with six counts of felony child endangerment, one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony armed criminal action, 10 counts of misdemeanor assault, 10 counts of misdemeanor peace disturbance, and one count of misdemeanor false impersonation of law enforcement.

Stacy is currently on bond with the conditions of GPS monitoring, no contact with witnesses or victims, no possession of alcohol, and no possession of firearms. Arraignment is set for Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement, Stacy allegedly discharged a firearm after an argument with neighbors. The report states that on May 2, neighbors of Stacy were in their front yard with their children playing corn hole at approximately 7 p.m. Stacy reportedly began yelling and cursing at the neighbors to “shut up”.

In the statement, the neighbors reported yelling back at Stacy they did not have to be quiet, and Stacy allegedly responded by quickly firing several rounds from an unidentified firearm. Reportedly, the neighbors ran into their home and contacted 911. Police say, when they arrived to investigate, Stacy was either not home or was home and refusing to speak with officers.

The probable cause statement says neighbors reported prior incidents of conflict with Stacy. Neighbors indicate in the report they felt the hostility gradually increased with each incident. Washington County Central Dispatch alerted investigators Stacy allegedly called them and said he was a U.S. Marshall, and local law enforcement should stop harassing him. Other witnesses claim they also heard Stacy represent himself as a U.S. Marshall.

Investigators say Stacy has no registration as a peace officer but previously worked as a bond recovery agent. A reported criminal background check on Stacy revealed a lengthy history of charges involving fraud, domestic abuse, burglary, drugs, and motor vehicle charges from four states.