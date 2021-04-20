Washington County man charged with murder in connection with November overdose death

A Washington County man is facing a murder charge after allegedly selling fentanyl to another man who died in November after overdosing.

Derrek Lee Duncan, 25, of Cadet, was changed on Friday with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance in a protected area.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 12 Duncan sold 22-year-old Austin Yarbrough fentanyl, which led to the man's death.

During a police interview, the report states that Duncan admitted to selling Yarbrough solid blue pill capsules that were filled with fentanyl.

Duncan also reportedly confessed to giving Yarbrough a "line" of fentanyl which he reportedly snorted up his nose 15 minutes before he died.

An autopsy was conducted on Yarbrough, which showed that he died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

When searching the alleged victim's body after his death, an officer located a solid blue capsule matching the description of the ones Duncan mentioned during the police interview.

The officer further reported locating messages on Yarbrough's cell phone that contained conversations with Duncan regarding the sale of fentanyl.