Washington County man charged with murder in connection with November overdose death

A Washington County man is facing a murder charge after allegedly selling fentanyl to another man who died in November after overdosing.
Derrek Lee Duncan, 25, of Cadet, was changed on Friday with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance in a protected area.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 12 Duncan sold 22-year-old Austin Yarbrough fentanyl, which led to the man's death.
During a police interview, the report states that Duncan admitted to selling Yarbrough solid blue pill capsules that were filled with fentanyl.
Duncan also reportedly confessed to giving Yarbrough a "line" of fentanyl which he reportedly snorted up his nose 15 minutes before he died.
An autopsy was conducted on Yarbrough, which showed that he died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
When searching the alleged victim's body after his death, an officer located a solid blue capsule matching the description of the ones Duncan mentioned during the police interview.
The officer further reported locating messages on Yarbrough's cell phone that contained conversations with Duncan regarding the sale of fentanyl.
According to the report, Duncan was on probation for distributing fentanyl at the time the alleged events took place.
The blue capsule located in the man's pocket was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl, a scheduled two controlled substance.
The criminal complaint filed on Friday in Washington County states that in addition to second-degree murder, Duncan is accused of selling fentanyl on public housing property and within 2,000 feet of Potosi High School.
Duncan was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case.
A search of Duncan's criminal history showed that the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Duncan on July 16 for possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested on another possession charge on Sept. 6 by the Potosi Police Department.
Court documents indicate that Potosi Police arrested Duncan on June 18 for distributing a controlled substance, and the case is still pending.
The charging documents filed in the case state that Duncan has four other cases, pending lab results, that have yet to be filed in Washington County for possession or delivery of a controlled substance.
