A Cadet man officers say was connected to a bomb threat at the Potosi Walmart was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in the Washington County Courthouse to answer to charges in two separate cases.

In three separate cases, Payton Andrew Reed, 19, of Cadet was charged with felony rape, felony making a terroristic threat, felony false bomb report, felony attempted escape, felony possession of alcohol by a minor, and felony harassment. Two of the three cases were filed on June 5, the rape case was filed on Jan. 17 and was covered by the Daily Journal on Jan. 19. Even though two of the cases were filed on the same day, the incident of harassment allegedly occurred on Oct. 26, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reed used an app designed to create fake, untraceable phone numbers to call a female. Reed allegedly made an unspecified number of calls over an unspecified amount of time.

The report states that each time the female would answer a call, Reed would allegedly threaten to find her and assault her. The report states these calls caused the female emotional distress.

Reed was also charged with making a terroristic threat, false bomb report, attempted escape, and possession of alcohol on June 5. A probable cause statement from Potosi Police Department states that on June 4, Reed called the Potosi Walmart service desk and told the service desk employee he had placed bombs in the store and they needed to evacuate the building, then hung up.

According to the report, about 60 employees and 75 customers were evacuated and the parking lot was secured by law enforcement. Officers learned the number associated with the bomb threat allegedly belonged to Reed. Witnesses reportedly directed officers to an address where Reed was taken into custody. The report stated Reed confessed to having consumed alcohol which prompted officers to conduct a breathalyzer test. The test allegedly showed positive results for alcohol consumption. A later blood test allegedly showed a blood alcohol content of .099%.

Witnesses to the bomb threat reportedly told officers they saw Reed inside the Walmart store and then at the nearby Murphy’s gas station. Witnesses were reported to say this was not the first time Reed had called in a bomb threat. Multiple bomb-sniffing K9 teams were used to search the building and to ensure no evidence of bombs or other explosives existed before allowing employees and consumers back into the store.

While Reed was in custody at the Washington County Jail, he allegedly slipped the restraints securing him to a bench in the booking area. The report states Reed was able to escape the booking area but was quickly re-apprehended.

A third probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states that on Jan. 4, Reed forcibly raped a woman at his residence. According to the statement, the victim was brought to the home by Reed and two other people. The victim alleges, shortly after arrival, Reed threw her over his shoulder and carried her into the bedroom, where he allegedly threw her onto the bed, forcibly removed her clothing, and raped her.

The report states the witnesses were in the kitchen at the time of the rape and heard the victim tell Reed to stop. The witnesses allegedly did not realize the victim was saying stop in a serious manner. Reed reportedly called 911 after the rape and told dispatch he could not deal with the person in his house, called her an offensive slur, and then said his friend would get her to leave. A short time later, Reed allegedly called 911 a second time and said he would deal with it and no longer needed assistance.

A search of Reed’s criminal history in Missouri Case Net showed only one conviction for disorderly conduct on April 5. Reed is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Jail. The rape case is currently awaiting further legal action. The other two cases are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.