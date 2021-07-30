WATCH NOW: Inquest jury finds Martin's death was from violence, not suicide

Adams said he had to move some clutter to get to Martin's body, which was in a narrow space in the attic, facing up with his head tilted back. The deputy located an Accu-Tek .380 cal. pistol next to Martin's head in a pool of blood, with the muzzle of the gun facing the man's head. He said he immediately secured the weapon.

The gun was later brought to the witness stand by another deputy, who testified that it had blood on the side of its slide. A residue test was performed on Martin's left hand and showed substances including lead and barium were detected, which the deputy said indicated that a gun was fired at close range.

The jury heard from other witnesses and written statements from people who attended the birthday party held for James Wade's 18-year-old daughter, Lani Wade. Several had similar accounts of seeing Martin that night, describing his behavior as paranoid or acting strange. According to one written statement, before the party, the witness recalled Martin repeatedly saying, "I can't do this."

Another witness statement alleged that three people, including James Wade, had murdered Martin. Deputy Adams said that the allegation was not supported by any evidence.