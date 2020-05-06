WATCH NOW! Motorcyclist leads police on high-speed pursuit Wednesday across SFC

A St. Louis area motorcyclist reportedly led police officers from multiple local departments on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 67.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit began just before 5 p.m. in the area of Route Y and U.S. 67, north of Bonne Terre, when the 34-year-old man failed to yield to a traffic stop initiated by a deputy.
Officers then began pursuing the man who was operating a Yamaha V Star motorcycle at excessive speeds in the southbound lane of U.S. 67.
According to the Bonne Terre Police Department, the motoryclist briefly made a stop in Bonne Terre in the area of Bonneville before beginning the pursuit again on southbound U.S. 67.
The motorcycle came to a stop on the highway south of Farmington. It appeared to run out of gas, according to authorities.
During the pursuit, the motorcycle was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic, coming close to hitting the police cars giving chase several times.
The man was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail for booking.
Officers said the man appeared to be under the influence of something, and the man told police he thought the officers were escorting him home.
The man has pending warrants out of Kansas City, which is out of the range for extradition. Multiple traffic offense charges and other possible charges will be applied for by officers, and the man’s name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.
Authorities later stated he was found in possession of meth.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
