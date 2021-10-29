Watkins charged with child molestation

An area man faces multiple molestation charges in St. Francois County following allegations made by two young girls during forensic interviews earlier this month.

Marcus T. Watkins, 42, of Farmington, has been charged with 12 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree child molestation, six counts of third-degree child molestation - child less than 14 years of age, and one count of second-degree sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 1, two teenage girls were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) regarding allegations against Watkins of sexual abuses that allegedly took place between February 2017 and this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the CAC interview with the oldest girl, she disclosed that when she was 12, Watkins made sexual contact with her on at least two separate occasions. She reportedly recalled other instances of molestation, including one that had happened within the last year.

The younger girl also disclosed allegations of sexual abuse, and a forensic interview was conducted.