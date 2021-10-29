Watkins charged with child molestation

An area man faces multiple molestation charges in St. Francois County following allegations made by two young girls during forensic interviews earlier this month.
Marcus T. Watkins, 42, of Farmington, has been charged with 12 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree child molestation, six counts of third-degree child molestation - child less than 14 years of age, and one count of second-degree sodomy.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 1, two teenage girls were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) regarding allegations against Watkins of sexual abuses that allegedly took place between February 2017 and this year.
During the CAC interview with the oldest girl, she disclosed that when she was 12, Watkins made sexual contact with her on at least two separate occasions. She reportedly recalled other instances of molestation, including one that had happened within the last year.
The younger girl also disclosed allegations of sexual abuse, and a forensic interview was conducted.
During that interview, she disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse by Watkins. She reportedly told investigators of at least six occasions where Watkins had made sexual contact with her. She said at least one of the incidents happened when she was as young as 12 years old, according to the report.
Watkins was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Nov. 9 in St. Francois County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com