Wells charged after K9 assaulted

An area man faces charges after allegedly evading police and assaulting a police K9 during the pursuit.

Samuel Wells, 43, of Leadwood, was charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, assault on a police animal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 mph.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy spotted Wells driving a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck on Jan. 29. The deputy states he was aware that Wells had an active no-bond parole warrant for a felony offense and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, Wells reportedly accelerated the truck, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit began outside of Farmington on Highway 221, at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour, continuing onto Bray Road and through a business parking lot where Wells reportedly drove around at a high rate of speed and almost struck several vehicles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The report further states the officers then pursued the truck onto Buck Mountain Road, where Wells reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree before fleeing on foot. Two deputies told the man to stop running, but he continued to flee.