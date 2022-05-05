Wells speaks to Desloge Chamber about public safety

Members of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday afternoon with guest speaker Alan Wells, director of 911, who provided commentary on how public safety is changing.

“I want to thank all of you and the chamber, and of course, our business leaders and our citizens for your support with our 911 system and our tax initiative that passed not too long ago to leave our tax to continue on," Wells said.

Wells continued on by explaining that 911 utilizes the dollars that come by supporting local public safety agencies, as well as trying to keep up with the ever-changing technologies.

“We’re struggling in, not only here in Desloge, or in St. Francois County, state of Missouri, but in America. Times are really tough and are changing in our society,” said Wells, “So what is going on? What’s happening with the change of our times?”

Wells brought up that it might be the issue of not having taught the younger generation the meaning of the word “no.”

“Often you hear that no, we never did teach them. Maybe that is the problem, we didn’t teach them,” Wells said, “Well, maybe we did, we just taught them the wrong definition of the meaning of the word 'no.'”

Last year, between St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, Wells reported that there were more than 132,000 calls for service per a population of about 100,000. Of the 132,000 calls, 41,549 were 911 emergency calls, meaning the rest were calls for service that ended up as public safety calls.

Wells also provided the count of officers killed in the line of duty in the nation: 149 killed in the line of duty in 2019, 373 in 2020, and 472 in 2021.

“We have to do our best to equip them, train them, and give them the best resources they have to do their job,” said Wells, “They put their life on the line for us each and every day.”

Wells again thanked the chamber for the support for public safety.

Hanna Mahaney was welcomed to the podium on behalf of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce to present a gift to the Bonne Terre Police Department, which experienced tragedy on March 17 when Officer Lane Burns was shot and killed, and Cpl. Garrett Worley was shot and seriously wounded by a suspect at Motel 6.

Mahaney presented checks to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, the funds raised from a gift basket and silent auctions held at the Desloge Chamber Awards Banquet.

“Now the checks represent so much more though than the numbers that are on them,” Mahaney said. “They represent the love and support this community has for the people that protect it.”

Calvert accepted the checks, thanking the chamber and the community including the Bonne Terre City Council, while individually thanking Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, Wells, Sheriff Dan Bullock, Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay, and former Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard.

“These two officers followed their training in their heart. They saved many lives that night, but they never quit,” said Calvert, “And that is one lesson that I’ve taken out of this and been taught. You don’t quit. Not when it’s for real. You don’t ever quit. You don’t ever give up.”

Before Calvert left the podium, Desloge City Administrator Bryan presented two flags, a Missouri flag, as well as a United States flag, that had flown over the state capitol on March 17. Shaw called for James Bullock to come up, also presenting him with two flags that were flown over the capitol on March 17 in thanks for what the Desloge Police Department had done to help Bonne Terre.

In other Desloge Chamber events, the Desloge Lincoln Street Block Party is Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. on Lincoln Street; and the 2022 Desloge Chamber Golf Tournament is June 6 with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off time at 10 a.m. at the Terre Du Lac Golf Course. June’s monthly investor meeting is set for June 7 at noon.

