White, Wiseman face child porn charges in unrelated cases

Separate child pornography investigations by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) have led to multiple felony charges for two area men in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Timothy Ray White, 60, of Festus, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of first-degree promoting child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP, an investigator with the DDCC was provided information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating that on Sept. 6, Google became aware of a video containing child pornography that was stored in the Google Photo account of a Gmail address.

The report states the account was registered to White, and the video depicted illicit content involving a female child approximately 12 years old. Google reported that the video was uploaded to White's Google Photos account on Aug. 23, 2021, according to the report.

After investigators received the initial information, Google reportedly responded to a legal process for the contents of the suspect account, and hundreds of files of child pornography and personal identifying documents for White were allegedly found within the account. Another subpoena was sent to T-Mobile for subscriber information tied to the phone number listed on the Google account. The cell phone carrier responded to the request, reportedly providing White's address, date of birth, and the date he activated the cell service in 2018.

The report states investigators checked the Missouri Department of Revenue records for White, confirming his address in Ste. Genevieve County.

On Oct. 6, a search warrant was served at White's home. The man was reportedly standing outside the house as one of the investigators pulled into the driveway. The investigator introduced himself, and White allegedly responded, "I know why you are here." White was then informed that authorities were there for a child pornography investigation, and he replied, "Yea, there's tons," according to police.

The report states White provided his cell phone to the investigators and said there were numerous files of child pornography on it. After being informed of his Miranda rights, White reportedly told police there were two other cell phones and multiple storage drives in his bedroom that contained child pornography.

A search of the White's cell phone allegedly revealed hundreds of videos of children engaged in sex acts and videos of children being raped. The report states the man admitted to owning the Google account reported to the MSHP and said he had been addicted to child pornography since he went through puberty.

After the search of his house, White was placed under arrest and taken to the Ste. Genevieve Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond. The man was searched during the arrest, and an officer reportedly found a bag of marijuana and a container of a white powdery substance in his pocket.

White was arraigned on the charges in court last week and has pleaded not guilty. A bond reduction hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Another area man has been indicted on multiple charges of promoting child pornography in St. Francois County.

Bruce A. Wiseman, 44, of Farmington, was indicted by a grand jury late last month on six counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.

Court records show that a warrant was issued, and Wiseman was taken into custody at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Oct. 9. The man's bond was set at $200,000 with no 10% cash bond accepted for release.

The charging documents allege that late last year, between Dec. 6-25, Wiseman possessed, with the intent to transfer, six obscene videos depicting children younger than 14 years old engaged in sexual activity.

A motion for a change of judge in the case against Wiseman was granted on Friday, and an initial hearing was rescheduled for this Friday.