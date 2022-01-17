Woman arrested after damaging patrol car

The Farmington Police Department arrested a suspect Friday evening on multiple charges including felony drug possession after an altercation with responding officers.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker stated that at about 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in progress on the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts at the corner of Karsch Blvd. and Middle Street.

“Dispatch informed the officers that one of the vehicles involved was a blue Nissan passenger vehicle,” he said. “The officers located a blue Nissan Sentra parked in the employee area of the parking lot with the engine running.

"One of the officers positioned his patrol vehicle behind the Nissan. The two officers approached the driver, a 26-year-old female Farmington resident. One of the officers tried to the get the driver’s attention.

"The driver backed the vehicle into the patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee. The driver continued to pull forward and back into the patrol vehicle several times until an officer was able to break the driver’s side window, open the door and remove the driver.”

The suspect continued to resist arrest and started running on foot from the scene. Baker said that a taser deployed and was ineffective. The department canine was then deployed and apprehended the suspect.

“EMS responded to the scene, treated her for injuries and transported her to Parkland Hospital,” he said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a felony amount of marijuana, numerous pills, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency. The vehicle was impounded and towed by Boyd’s Towing. The suspect was released from Parkland Hospital.

The Farmington Police Department arrested the suspect on the following charges: two charges of second degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and property damage.

The suspect was taken to St. Francois County Jail where she is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond until charges are filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.