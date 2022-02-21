Woman arrested after reported stabbing

Bonne Terre police officers responded to a reported stabbing Monday morning.

According to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of D Street after receiving a call that a man had been stabbed by a woman during an argument.

According to police, when they arrived, the victim was receiving aid from a neighbor across the street. The suspect, who was the victim’s wife, was reportedly in their house still.

“He had an Order of Protection against her, she wasn’t supposed to be there,” Calvert said.

Officers were told the woman stabbed the man with a pair of scissors. Due to concern that the man had a collapsed or punctured lung, the man was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital, he said.

Calvert said when officers arrived, they immediately searched for the woman inside the home and then spread the search to the neighborhood before finding her hiding against a car in the garage. She was taken into custody without incident.

He said the pair of scissors with evidence were seized.

Calvert said the victim, who was conscious and alert, was interviewed at the hospital.

Calvert said they will be sending a report to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office seeking charges of first-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

The woman, whose name will not be released until formal charges are filed, was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold at the St. Francois County Jail.

“It’s been a busy day,” Calvert said.

He said at about 2:30 p.m. an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a driver known to have a suspended license. He said after a short pursuit, the man tried to run but gave up when he was surrounded.

He said the man was found in possession of meth.

He said the man had two felony warrants including one with no-bond.

They will be asking the prosecutor’s office to file a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.