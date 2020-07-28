Woman arrested for burglary hours after being released from jail.

Pruitte was then detained and read her Miranda rights. Pruitte said she understood and was willing to talk to the officer, who asked her what kind of sandals she was wearing.

Pruitte said they were men's slide-on sandals that just go over the foot. The officer then asked her if she went to anyone's house in the area, to which she answered, stating that she went to a house on Doubet Lane but did not know the address and did not go inside.

The officer asked if anyone had given her any paperwork, and Pruitte said she was given some blue paperwork. Pruitte reportedly told the officer the name of the woman who gave her the paperwork, and it was the same name printed on the card found at the residence.

Pruitte also said she didn't know where her cigarettes were, but they were wrapped in the blue paperwork she was given at the jail.

Pruitte was again booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $20,000 cash or surety bond was set for her release.

When the officer went back to get a statement from the homeowner on Doubet Lane, the resident said that after looking around, she noticed she was missing a diamond engagement ring valued at $7,500.