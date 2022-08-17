 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged after alleged assault at local bar and grill

Woman charged after alleged assault at local bar and grill

Princess Chanel White

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

An area woman faces a felony charge this week after allegedly assaulting another woman at a local bar and grill. The woman suffered a broken cheekbone, nose, and teeth, as well as facial nerve damage.

Princess Chanel White, 27, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with first-degree assault/serious physical injury.

According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, on July 30, officers received a dispatch call concerning an assault that had reportedly occurred at the Bullpen Sports Grill in Leadington early that morning.

The report states an officer made contact with the owner and reviewed video footage of the assault. In the video, two women, one later identified as White, can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking another woman in the face and head, according to the report.

The alleged victim reportedly suffered multiple injuries, including broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken cheekbone, ultimately requiring surgery and resulting in nerve damage to her face.

White was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Tuesday, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, White is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The woman is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim.

An initial court appearance in the newly filed case against White is scheduled for Thursday in St. Francois County.

As of Wednesday, no charges were filed against any other individuals regarding the alleged assault.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

