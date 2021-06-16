Woman charged after alleged assault on ER staff

The woman also reportedly injured another nurse during the altercation by smashing her hands, which caused the nurse's knuckles on both hands to turn purple and swell. Several other nurses and the emergency room doctor had to help restrain Govero until law enforcement arrived, with the woman making threats to hurt all of them during this time, according to the statement.

During the alleged altercations, the report states Govero broke a computer monitor valued at $200, a computer keyboard valued at $50, and several file holders that were on the registration desk at the time.

Police reported that Govero resisted officers after she was placed in wrist restraints and was being escorted out to a patrol car by twisting her body in an attempt to get loose from officers. After being placed in the patrol car, the woman reportedly started banging her head on the transport cage. Once at the jail, the report states the woman tried to charge at the jail staff as they were attempting to secure her to the intake bench.