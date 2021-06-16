Woman charged after alleged assault on ER staff

An area woman is facing multiple charges following alleged assaults on emergency room staff members at Washington County Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
Sierra Kaye Dawn Govero, 19, of Cadet, was charged in Washington County on Monday with first-degree assault - serious physical injury or special victim, second-degree assault - special victim, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest for a felony, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree property damage.
The charging documents filed on Monday indicate that Govero faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted of the charges.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on Sunday, Govero entered a restricted area at the Washington County Memorial Hospital Emergency Room by climbing through the window at the emergency room registration desk area. The emergency room is reportedly restricted by locked doors opened by either a code or by staff only.
The report states that Govero was screaming at the nursing staff while climbing through the window, and when staff members approached her to keep her from getting in, she started to swing her arms at them with closed fists. Once the woman made it through the window, she allegedly attacked several nurses by punching, choking, and pulling on them while also screaming at them.
Govero reportedly grabbed one of the nurses by her collar and began choking her. The report states Govero then headbutted the same nurse in the back of her head, causing a small cut on her head. The nurse also had a small cut on her left cheek along with scrapes on her arms.
The woman also reportedly injured another nurse during the altercation by smashing her hands, which caused the nurse's knuckles on both hands to turn purple and swell. Several other nurses and the emergency room doctor had to help restrain Govero until law enforcement arrived, with the woman making threats to hurt all of them during this time, according to the statement.
During the alleged altercations, the report states Govero broke a computer monitor valued at $200, a computer keyboard valued at $50, and several file holders that were on the registration desk at the time.
Police reported that Govero resisted officers after she was placed in wrist restraints and was being escorted out to a patrol car by twisting her body in an attempt to get loose from officers. After being placed in the patrol car, the woman reportedly started banging her head on the transport cage. Once at the jail, the report states the woman tried to charge at the jail staff as they were attempting to secure her to the intake bench.
An officer searched Govero's bag so it could be taken into the jail, and reports locating a purple rubber container that had a glass smoking pipe with a dark residue inside along with suspected marijuana "dabs" which the officer was able to identify from his training and experience involving narcotics investigations. Inside the rubber container, the officer reportedly found a white crystal residue.
Govero was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bond, the woman is prohibited from having contact with any of the witnesses and is not allowed at Washington County Memorial Hospital. An initial arraignment in the case is scheduled for June 18.
A search of Govero's criminal history shows she is currently on probation for second-degree harassment and was convicted of resisting/interfering with arrest on May 12. The officer noted in the report that Govero has a history of substance abuse and being aggressive toward law enforcement and hospital staff.
