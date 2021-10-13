Woman charged after allegedly assaulting two men, two officers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, the man immediately exited the vehicle and said he wanted to press charges for her spitting in his face. Mills went back to her porch and said it was just sweat that she had slung on him.

Deputies approached Mills and advised her she was being placed under arrest for the assault. Upon hearing this, the woman reportedly dropped to the ground and yelled that she was not going to jail and that the deputies could not arrest her.

While deputies were placing Mills in handcuffs, the woman allegedly used her fingernails to claw at one of the deputy's arms, causing a healing wound to be ripped open and torn wider. The woman reportedly kicked her feet and struck her head off the ground multiple times, stating she was not going to jail. Deputies lifted her and placed her in a patrol vehicle. She reportedly continued to resist until the door to the patrol car was shut. Mills was then transported to the Washington County Jail.