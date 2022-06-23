Woman charged after allegedly burglarizing firehouse, store

A woman faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly burglarizing the Richwoods Firehouse and a Richwoods Dollar General store, reportedly causing more than $30,000 in losses through theft and damages.

Sara Wilkinson, 26, of Imperial, has been charged with stealing $25,000 or more, stealing $750 or more, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement, Wilkinson burglarized the Richwoods Firehouse on Monday.

The report states Wilkinson was located in a vehicle at a residence off of Clear Creek Road in Washington County. The vehicle was reportedly used in a burglary at the Dollar General in Ríchwoods, where a fire ax was used to break a window to the building to gain access. After deputies took the report for the Dollar General burglary, the Richwoods Firehouse called in a burglary, as well.

The Richwoods Firehouse reportedly had multiple items stolen, including fuel, fuel transfer hoses, fire turnout gear, and tools totaling a price of $34,650. The report states one of the items stolen was the fire ax that was recovered from the Dollar General burglary.

The car reportedly used in the burglary at the Dollar General, described as a white 2012 Subaru Legacy, was reported stolen out of Union. When searching the vehicle, police reportedly found the garage door opener for the firehouse inside, and investigators noted that the car had a strong odor of fuel.

A fire helmet, battery charger, and a fuel transfer hose stolen from the firehouse were discovered about 10 feet from the vehicle, according to police.

The Dollar General burglary in Richwoods reportedly happened on Monday at about 3:30 a.m. The items stolen from the store were $1,389.81 worth of various brands of cigarettes, according to the report.

Authorities said the suspects took the cigarettes, got in the stolen Subaru Legacy, and fled the scene. Nine hours later, the car was spotted at a residence off of Clear Creek Road, and Wilkinson was located sleeping in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The report states when police searched the car, they found two new packs of Marlboro smooth menthol cigarettes, a new pack of Marlboro smooth 100's menthol, and a new pack of L&M menthol.

Wilkinson was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday and a $65,000 bond has been set in the case.

Court records show that Wilkinson was arrested last week, on June 14, for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Jefferson County.

Filings indicate the woman and her boyfriend, who has not yet been charged nor identified in the report, are suspects in investigations of more than seven stolen vehicles and multiple burglaries over the last week in Franklin, Jefferson, and Washington counties.

The criminal complaint states that Wilkinson faces a possible sentence of 42 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed in the case this week.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

