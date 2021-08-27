Woman charged after allegedly hitting female with tire iron in police dept. parking lot after trying to run over man

An area woman faces assault charges this week after allegedly attempting to run over a man and allegedly hitting another woman with a tire iron.

Abigail Elaine Johnson, 36, of Farmington, has been charged in Madison County with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, on Monday, Johnson was allegedly involved in a disturbance with a man with whom she shares children.

The report states that the man attempted to leave the area of the disturbance on foot in order to separate himself from Johnson. The woman then reportedly pursued the man in a vehicle and tried to run him over multiple times. While chasing the man, Johnson reportedly struck a fixed property fence located in the alley between Franklin and East College streets.

Johnson reportedly chased the man to a relative's house nearby, where she caused property damage to a vehicle. The report states that Johnson threw a rock that caused damage to the driver-side mirror of the vehicle. The man then called 911 and a friend to get a ride out of the area.

The man's friend arrived in the area in her vehicle to provide a ride but was reportedly chased away by Johnson.